Jan. 6 Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Monday, January 6th, at 7 PM in City Council Chambers. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will hear comments from the audience. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. The Council will conduct two Public Hearings and 2nd readings of ordinance amendments, one to transfer the OHD Standards to the HPC, and one to address apartments in historical structures. Parks and Recreation will present a report regarding the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership Grant. Under the heading of Administration, The Council will hear a Fleet Carma Presentation, consider a resolution to amend the meeting minutes of August 19th, and September 3rd, with respect to Resolution 8-12-19, and consider a rate increase request from Tennis Sanitation. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, January 21st, at 7 PM.