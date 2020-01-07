Lapsley Pleads Guilty

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced on Monday that James Robert Lapsley, age 21 of Prior Lake, pled guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide with gross negligence in connection with a single vehicle crash that took place on 35W in Burnsville on May 26, 2018, that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Kayli Thompson of Burnsville. According to the criminal complaint, on May 26, 2018 law enforcement was dispatched to a single vehicle crash with injuries on I-35W near County Road 42 in Burnsville on a report of a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, and a female passenger trapped inside the vehicle. Officers arrived and located the car, which had hit a sound barrier wall and sustained extensive damage. Tire tracks showed the car had veered off the interstate and crashed into the barrier wall. Lapsley, already out of the car, was bleeding from his knee and had scrapes on his arms and legs. He admitted to being the driver. Emergency medical personnel arrived and attempted to render aid to the victim. However, her injuries were fatal and she died at the scene. A search warrant was executed for a sample of Lapsley’s blood, which later tested positive for THC. It was determined from the accident reconstruction that Lapsley’s car was traveling at approximately 83 miles per hour when it hit the barrier wall. Judge Shawn Moynihan set the sentencing for February 24th, at 9AM, in Hastings.