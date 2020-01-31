Lawsuit Ends With Mediation

At Monday evening’s Hastings City Council meeting, the Council will be asked to approve a mediated settlement agreement to end a lawsuit between the City and Greg J Homes, Inc, of Hastings. According to the City Council meeting packet, the mediation agreement addresses a dispute over the use of a pond as a part of a stormwater infiltration system for the 4th addition of South Oaks. Because the dispute caused the final plat to become null and void, Greg J Homes initiated a lawsuit. In late January of this year, both parties, with attorneys attended the mediation to settle the suit, and the mediation determined that the developer file a new application for approval of the initial and final plats, and pay previously charged escrow fees. The City will not seek to charge the developer for pond remediation costs incurred after January 27th, and it will remain in the city’s discretion regarding remediation of the pond. The City Attorney and City Staff recommend approval of the Agreement.