Level 3 Registrant To Move To Stanton Township

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Department has issued a news release stating that Steven Patrick Harrison, a Level 3 registrant, is scheduled to move to a residence soon in Stanton Township, in rural Cannon Falls. According to Minnesota Statute, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding Harrison, who is subject to public notification. A community notification meeting has been scheduled for 6 PM, Jan. 13 in the Stanton Town Hall at 31186 40th Ave. Way, Cannon Falls. Representatives from the Department of Corrections, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Goodhue County Attorney’s Office will be available to provide information on public policy.