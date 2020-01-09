Matt Birk Visits SEAS School

On Tuesday, St. Anne Elizabeth Seaton School 5th through 8th graders were treated to visit by former MN Vikings Center Matt Birk. According to a post on social media by the school, Birk spoke about the importance of having God and faith in their lives. He shared the value of Catholic education and the important role it played in his life, and told the students they are ambassadors of SEAS School, they are special, and God has a plan for each one of them. The school thanked Birk for sharing words of wisdom and encouraging the students to take risks, lean on God during the hard times, and give thanks to God for our blessings.
(Photo Source: St. Elizabeth Anne Seaton School)