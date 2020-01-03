McLay Trial Postponed

The January 6th jury trial for Joshua McLay, the Hastings wrestling coach and assistant principal accused of using donated funds to attend college football games, has been indefinitely postponed, due to a request for a continuance from the defense attorney team. According to information from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, the defense has filed a motion and asked Judge Wahi for time so that both sides could provide briefs. Judge Wahi canceled the January 6th jury trial date and has held the date of February 7th for a motion hearing. As of Friday, no new jury trial date had been set. It was reported that individuals taking time off during the recent two holiday weeks may also have contributed to the rescheduling.