Neighborhood Improvement Area Set for 2020

The 2020 Road Improvement Season is getting a head start in Hastings, with the 2020 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements Program already under planning. The Hastings Engineering Department has scheduled open house meetings and invitations have been mailed to affected property owners along the streets proposed in the 2020 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements areas. This year’s campaign includes 15th Street between Tyler and Pine Streets, Cannon Street, and West 22nd through 25th Streets. The open house meetings will be held at Hastings Resurrection United Methodist Church on January 21st and 23rd from 4-7pm each session. Also included in the plans for 2020 is a mill and overlay program for the area of Northridge Drive, with work also taking place on Stoneridge Court, 15th Street west of Wyndham Hill Drive, and South Frontage Road between Pleasant Drive and General Sieben Drive. Details regarding these projects can be found on the City Website.