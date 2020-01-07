New Year’s Day Accident In Pierce Co.

On January 1st at 12:21pm, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at CTH. E at 570th Avenue of Oak Grove Township in River Falls. According to a press release issued by the PCSO, scene investigation showed 40-year-old Cottage Grove, MN, resident Sara Nutzman was operating a 2017 Chevy Traverse westbound on 570th Avenue when she failed to stop for a stop sign. Nutzman’s vehicle was struck by a northbound 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling on CTH E operated by 50-year-old Prescott resident Shawn Morrison. Nutzman’s vehicle had two juvenile passengers who were uninjured. Morrison’s vehicle had one passenger, Austin Morrison, 19, from Prescott, who was also uninjured in the crash. Sara Nutzman was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance to the River Falls Allina Hospital with undetermined injuries. Assisting the PCSO at the scene was River Falls Ambulance.