Park High Teacher Raises Health Concerns

Questions regarding the overall safety of Park High School have recently been brought forward as a teacher in the school believes the environment of the building may have contributed to hers, and a number of other, cancer cases. When Megan Diediker was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 34, then a colleague fell ill last year with an aggressive brain cancer, Diediker did a little research and found that it was the seventh cancer diagnosis among staff at Park High School in Cottage Grove in six years, nearly all in people under age 50. According to an article in the Star Tribune, Diediker says they don’t know whether something in the school played a role in their cancers, but they hope that the process of vetting workers’ comp claims will shed light on the situation. If the workers’ comp investigation establishes a link between the diseases and some third factor, the teachers may consider a lawsuit, said Dean Salita, the personal injury lawyer they retained. Salita said the worker’s comp claims should be filed within two months. The Minnesota Department of Health reviewed the matter and concluded it is not a cancer cluster. Proven cancer clusters are rare.