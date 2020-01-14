Pennington Named To Hall Of Fame

In November, Mary Pennington, the long-time manager of the Afton House Inn was inducted into the Minnesota Women Business Owner’s Hall of Fame. According to a press release issued by the Afton Historical Society, for nearly 40 years, Pennington managed the landmark rambling old frame hotel with its old-fashioned dining room, which is described as a popular eating place. Pennington, or “Mother Mary” as she was called, was known for her hospitality and Sunday chicken dinners. One of the dining rooms at the Afton House Inn still bears her name. The Afton House Inn has placed the plaque honoring her induction to the Hall of Fame in the Afton Museum.
(Photo: Mary Pennington. Courtesy Afton Historical Society)