Prescott Chamber Announces Award Winners

Ahead of the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual dinner on Wednesday, the Chamber has announced the business, member, and educator of the year for Prescott. In the business category, Lucille’s has taken the honor for the year, Jeremy Raverty is the Chamber Member of the Year, and Prescott High School teacher Megan Hare was selected by the chamber as Educator of the Year. The awards will be presented at the dinner, held at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center on Orrin Road in Prescott, with ceremonies beginning at 5:30 PM.