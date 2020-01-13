Prescott City Council Declares School Choice Week

The City Council of Prescott will consider a resolution to declare the week of January 26th through February 1st as Prescott School Choice Week. According to the resolution, the City of Prescott recognizes the important role that an effective education plays in preparing Prescott children to be successful adults, and Prescott is home to multiple excellent education options, with highly-dedicated education professionals staffing the institutions. The proclamation will be signed by Mayor Hovel after adoption by the City Council.