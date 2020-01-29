The Prescott Area Intergovernmental, and Fire and EMS Association will conduct a regular business meeting on Wednesday, February 5th, at 6 PM in the Prescott Municipal Building. The agenda includes a discussion of the proposal for provision of ambulance services by Allina Health, and a closed session for discussion of the contract for the proposal. The initial discussion is open to the public.
Prescott Fire Association To Meet
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/prescott-fire-association-to-meet/