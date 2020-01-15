Prescott Impact Fee Moratorium Extended

At Monday’s Prescott City Council meeting, the Council deliberated a request to suspend impact fees for new residential construction in Prescott. City Administrator Jayne Brand presented information regarding the moratorium on impact fees, which had been in place until December 31, 2019.
Brand also stated that impact fees were still in place for commercial and industrial construction, and water hookups for all construction. The City Council reinstated the moratorium until June 1st of 2021, when the Council will revisit the issue.