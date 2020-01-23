Prescott Schools Cap Open Enrollment

The Prescott School District has announced that it will not be able to accept additional special needs students for the 2020-2021 school year through the Open Enrollment Program. According to an article published in the Journal, Student Services Director Mark Inouye stated that the district studied its numbers and determined there was not sufficient staffing available to provide for additional students in grades 3 through 12 with significant needs. The policy does not preclude new students with needs who have moved into the District from attending Prescott schools, just special needs students who do not live in the Prescott district. The School Board passed the measure by unanimous vote.