Prescott Schools Propose New Pay Structure

The Prescott School Board has introduced a plan to boost teacher pay and provide a way for veteran educators to move up the pay scale via in-district research projects. According to the Journal, Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza informed the board of education that a final proposal on the new pay system will be on the Agenda for their meeting in February. Spicuzza stated that the new plan is sustainable within the district budget, and he credited the work of 14 staff members who did the legwork to craft the proposal. The new proposal would pay new teachers with a Bachelor’s degree $40,000, and $44,000 for new teachers with Master’s Degrees. The current pay scale was put in place in 2014. The Board will deliberate the plan on February 19th.