Proposed 2020 Commission Appointments

The Hastings City Council is asked to approve the appointment of Gary Stevens to fill the current Public Safety Advisory Commission vacancy, and Mark Borchardt for the Heritage Preservation Commission. Both Stevens and Borchardt properly applied for the positions and participated in interviews before a panel. The requests to approve the appointments were placed on the Consent Agenda for the Monday, January 6th meeting of the Hastings City Council. If approved, both men would serve through the end of December of 2020.