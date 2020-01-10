Public Hearing For Holiday Store

The Planning Commission of the Town of Denmark will hold a public hearing to hear comments and consider a request from Holiday Stationstores, LLC for a minor subdivision that would combine 6 lots into 4 lots in the Commercial/Industrial zoned property at Hwy 61/Hwy 10 and for conditional use permits to allow a Planned Unit Development that includes the construction and operation a motor vehicle service station and liquor store at the site. This hearing will be held at the Denmark Town Hall at 14008 90th Street and is open to all interested parties. The hearing will be held on Thursday, January 23rd, at 7 PM.