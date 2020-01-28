Recycling Zone Makes Changes

Dakota County is making it easier and quicker to drop off items at the Recycling Zone in Eagan. The newly renovated facility includes a convenient drive-thru process in which drivers won’t leave their car when dropping off recycling, electronics and household hazardous waste. The Recycling Zone, 3365 Dodd Road, opens at 9 AM, Wednesday, Jan. 29 with the new drop-off process. Upon entering the parking lot, drivers will stop at a kiosk and provide their driver’s license or identification to be scanned by a Recycling Zone employee. They will be directed to one of three drop-off lanes, depending on their items. Drivers must stay in their vehicles while staff unload their items. To make unloading safe and efficient, customers are asked to use a container such as a cardboard box that can be left at the Recycling Zone. The drop-off change is designed to save time for customers and make the process quicker. Dakota County officials will demonstrate the new process at 10 AM Wednesday at the Recycling Zone. The Recycling Zone is making other improvements. The popular reuse area soon will have a separate entrance with more space for people to grab free paint, pesticides, household cleaners and more. The reuse room is expected to open soon. Also, new signs inside and outside the facility will help guide customers. For more information, go to DakotaCounty.us, and search Recycling Zone.