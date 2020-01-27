Regina Offers 3D Mammograms

Regina Hospital is now offering 3D mammograms. The installation of the new advanced device is part of an Allina Health system-wide effort to provide the most effective tools available to help detect breast cancers at the earliest possible stage. 3D mammography is an FDA-approved advanced technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to recreate a 3-dimensional picture of the breast. It?s different from traditional mammography in that a traditional mammography obtains just a single image. Images from both technologies are read on a computer. These multiple images of breast tissue slices give doctors a clearer image of the breast. It makes it easier to detect breast cancer. Also, if you have dense breast tissue you may benefit from having a 3D mammogram. Also known as digital breast tomosynthesis, 3D mammography creates more detailed images of the breast tissue. Women can be referred to the Regina Hospital radiology department for a 3D mammogram by their physician, or they can make an appointment directly by calling 651-404-1004. Regina Hospital is located in at 1175 Nininger Road, Hastings.