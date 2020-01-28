Rosemount Students Win Competition

Rosemount High School students Joshue Galvez and Sean Witte won the Minnesota New York Runoff Competition, held at the Chrysler Training Center in Brooklyn Park on January 3rd. The competition was open to career-bound senior students from ASE accredited programs in Minnesota. It was a test of skill, a measure of knowledge and a race against the clock. According to an article in the Sun This Week, Galvez and Witte will compete against 29 other teams from across the United States at the National Automotive Technology Competition on Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15. Both students agreed that they are looking forward to experiencing the competition and the New York International Car Show, which is billed as having the most awesome display of cars the students will probably ever see in their lives. In the weeks prior to the contest, the team will spend much of their spare time preparing for the contest challenges. Both Galvez and Witte plan to continue their automotive education in one of Minnesota?s college technician’s programs.