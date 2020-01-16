SEAS Raffle to Start

Starting Jan. 17, students from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will be selling $5 tickets for the opportunity to win a 2020 Buick Encore or $20,000 in cash, or other prizes totaling $40,000 in value, during SEAS 11th annual Catholic United Financial Schools Raffle, which has raised over $8.5 million for Catholic schools in Minnesota, North and South Dakota. Catholic United Financial, a St. Paul-based company, provides all the prizes and promotional materials for the raffle at no cost to the participating schools. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School hopes to sell enough tickets to raise $15,000. The money raised allows schools like St. Elizabeth Ann Seton to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems, and cover the cost of special learning opportunities, like guest speakers and field trips. Ticket sales begin Jan. 17 and run through March 1. The grand-prize drawing ceremony takes place at 11 AM, Thursday, March 12, at the Catholic United Financial home office in St. Paul. All funds raised by SEAS students stay at the school.