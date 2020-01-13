Shepherd of the Valley Submits Land Division Plan

On Monday, January 13th, the Hastings Planning Commission will hear a report from City Planner Justin Fortney, and conduct a public hearing regarding a request for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment and Rezoning from R-1, Low Density Residence to R-3, Medium-High Density Residence, for Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, at 1450 4th Street West. According to information presented for the Commission, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church intends to sell approximately two acres of the eastern half of their property to a land developer for the development of townhomes that are consistent with the surrounding area. City Staff finds no issues with amending the future land use plan to medium density and rezoning the property to R-3. All abutting properties are zoned R-3. The zoning of the church has no impact on its current use. The Public hearing is scheduled for 7 PM.