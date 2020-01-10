Single Vehicle Accident In Trimbelle

On Wednesday, January 8th, at approximately 2:34 AM, the PCSO was notified of a one vehicle rollover on U.S Highway 10 near 800th Street Ellsworth, WI in Trimbelle Township. According to a press release issued by the PCSO, scene investigation determined that 19 year-old River Falls resident Ostin Klecker was operating a Mazda Protege westbound on U.S. Highway 10, and failed to negotiate a curve. Klecker then lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch, rolling the vehicle. Klecker was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. The PCSO was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department.