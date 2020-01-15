Ski Accident Claims Local Student

A skiing accident on Sunday has claimed the life of a Hastings 7th grade student. According to a letter sent to parents in the district, and published reports, 12-year-old Tegan Johnson sustained what were termed “non-survivable injuries” by school officials while skiing, and was transported to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. According to the letter sent to parents, school and community counselors, psychologists, and social workers were available as of Tuesday to meet with students. Counselors will continue to be available in the upcoming days and weeks as needed. The circumstances of the accident or where it happened were not immediately released.