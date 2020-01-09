Slavik Named Chai rOf County Board

On Tuesday, Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik was elected Chair of Dakota County Board. According to a press release, Slavik, who represents District 1 of Dakota County, was elected chair by his fellow commissioners during their first meeting of the year. He succeeds Commissioner Liz Workman, who served as chair in 2019. Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg was elected vice chair for this year. Slavik highlighted several Dakota County priorities for 2020, including enhancing and managing county parks and greenways, improving the county highway system, and adding year-round Sunday hours at Pleasant Hill Library in Hastings. Slavik also stressed the importance of ensuring a secure, accurate election process while administering the March 3 presidential nomination primary, the state primary on Aug. 11 and the Nov. 3 general election. Slavik was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2012. He previously served as board chair in 2017.