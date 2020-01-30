Superintendent Search Continues

The Hastings School Board has hired the Minnesota School Boards Association to assist in the search for a permanent Superintendent of schools. According to an article in the Hastings Star Gazette, the board voted unanimously Thursday during a special public meeting to pay MSBA about $11,000 for its executive search services, though the cost is not finalized. MSBA is a private, nonprofit organization. During presentations during Wednesday’s regular board meeting, MSBA representatives described their approach as collaborative with the board and community. The typical process includes focus groups of students, teachers and community members, as well as public meetings for residents. The next superintendent is expected start July 1. MSBA representatives said at the meeting that their process typically lasts two to four months.