Two Vehicle Accident In Beldenville

On Tuesday January 7th at about 6:05 PM, the PCSO was notified of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and CTH N, Beldenville, in Martell Township. According to the PCSO, scene investigation determined that 50-year-old Beldenville resident Gina Girdeen was operating a Ford Explorer northbound on Hwy 63, and 75-year-old Ellsworth resident James Bonner was operating an F150 eastbound on CTH. N. Bonner failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection, and Girdeen’s vehicle struck the back passenger side of Bonner’s vehicle. Both Girdeen and Bonner were transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries. The PCSO was assisted on scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance and Ellsworth Fire Department.