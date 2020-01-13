UWH Accepting 2020 Grant Applications

United Way of Hastings has announced that applications are now being accepted from organizations that are requesting funding in 2020. Executive Director Mari Mellick commented that dollars raised in Hastings stay local and support organizations that are working to improve the lives of people who live here. Organizations requesting a grant must meet the grant guidelines and impact individuals in the areas of Education, Health, Financial Stability, and Youth. Requests for funding in 2020 are being accepted through February 7. Details about grants and grant applications are available at UnitedWayOfHastings.org.