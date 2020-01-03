«

UWH Year End Summary

January 3, 2020

As 2019 came to a close, United Way of Hastings wrapped up another year of fundraising to provide community programs and assistance. Executive Director Mari Mellick commented on the efforts.

You can hear her interview on KDWA’s In Depth.

