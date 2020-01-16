January means the possibility of frozen water pipes, and not only for homes and businesses. Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger reported on a water main break in Hastings on Thursday.
Repairs were completed before the end of the work day.
January means the possibility of frozen water pipes, and not only for homes and businesses. Hastings Public Works Director Nick Egger reported on a water main break in Hastings on Thursday.
Repairs were completed before the end of the work day.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/01/water-main-breaks-on-3rd-street/