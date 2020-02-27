2019 DARTS Volunteer Report

DARTS recently released statistics for volunteer involvement in the past year. According to the report, in 2019, 1,073 DARTS volunteers gave over 12,000 hours to create connections that enrich aging. 776 volunteers invested an average 1.1 hours helping 150 older home owners complete heavy outdoor chores, 15 people shared 1,306 hours with housebound individuals, giving the primary caregiver precious time for self-care, and 218 volunteers created inter-generational relationships in schools and our office. Since 1974, DARTS has been a community-based nonprofit serving seniors, 55 and older, and their families in Dakota County and the surrounding area, helping them to lead more independent and fulfilling lives. Through services like light housework, outdoor chores, home repair, caregiving resources, volunteer opportunities and transportation, DARTS has worked to be a community partner across generations.