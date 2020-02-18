2019 Farmington Firefighter of the Year

Farmington Firefighter Steven Endres was announced as the Farmington Fire Department’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year at the department’s annual banquet in January. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Allbee stated that Steven has done an amazing job of doing what they feel is important to the department and that is reaching out to the community and being involved in many different events, adding that he even started up a new event, which was the Easter Egg Hunt that was a great success last year. Endres has been a paid-on-call firefighter with the department since October of 2016.