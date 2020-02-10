2020 NIIP Plan Nears Completion

Hastings City Administrator Dan Wietecha reports that the 2020 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements Program planning is now in the Home Stretch. According to the City Newsletter, recent neighborhood open house meetings drew attendance from about 30% of the property owners in this year’s planned project areas. Property owners were appreciative of the opportunity to receive project information and contribute to guiding the final scope of work. The City Council has been provided a recap of the meetings and the comments received with staff responses, and staff will be reviewing this feedback and final scope information with the Operations Committee, on February 11th. The full Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and to make final consideration of the final proposed scope for this year’s program in early March.