Afton Seeks Input on Rental Ordinance

The Afton City Council and Planning Commission would like to obtain feedback from the general public regarding a short term home rental ordinance, and have scheduled a public hearing for that purpose to be held by the Planning Commission on Monday March 2, at 7 PM. The short term rental of homes, such as through Airbnb and VRBO, is becoming more popular and more prevalent. The Afton City Council and Planning Commission have reviewed options regarding possible regulation of short term home rentals, and are in the process of developing a short term home rental ordinance. The current draft ordinance would require any property owner who has short term rentals for more than two weeks per year to obtain a license from the City. The licensing process would require fire and safety inspections, well testing and a review of septic system capacity and compliance. The ordinance also establishes performance standards and penalties for noncompliance. An updated ordinance will be available for public review on February 10 on the City’s website.