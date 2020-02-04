«

Bigham Celebrates 19th Amendement Centennial

February 4, 2020

Women voters will celebrate one hundred years of suffrage during the 2020 election cycle. Senator Karla Bigham commented on the first women in the Nation to vote being in Dakota County.

The MN Legislature begins its session on February 10th.

