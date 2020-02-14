«

Bigham Reviews First Week

Featured

February 14, 2020

With the Presidential Primary vote coming up in March, MN State Lawmakers are addressing voter privacy laws in MN. Senator Karla Bigham summarized the problem.

Click here for audio

   
Hear the complete interview with Senator Bigham on KDWA.

Click here for audio


   

