Cardinals Win Regional Championship

After their commanding win on Friday, the Prescott Cardinals Girls Basketball Team faced a stiff test from #3 West Salem on Saturday, but powered through the Panthers, winning 67-55, winning the Regional Championship, at Prescott High School. The Cardinals were led by a trio of scorers in Sydney Matzek with 16, Bella Lenz with 15, and 14 from Senior Leader Ashley Rieken. The #2 Cardinals will now play in the Sectional Semifinals on Thursday at Altoona, against #1 ranked Arcadia, at 7:00pm. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more from after the win!