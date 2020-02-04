Collins Hired in St. Clair, MN

Previous ISD 200 Superintendent Tim Collins has landed a new position in the St. Clair, MN, school system as Superintendent. According to information published by KEYC of Mankato, after a second round of interviews on Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31, St. Clair Public Schools announced Friday night that it has chosen Tim Collins to be the next superintendent of the school district. Collins was one of three finalists. The school district’s decision to hire a new superintendent came earlier in the 2019 to 2020 academic year, as current Supt. Tom Bruels announced that he would be retiring on March 29. The district reports that the decision to offer the role of the superintendent to Collins was unanimous. Furthermore, the district said that contract negotiations will begin on Monday, Feb. 3, and officials from St. Clair Public Schools say the School Board is expected to approve the negotiated contract at a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6. Collins’ pending start date has been scheduled for July 1. St. Clair is located approximately 12 miles southeast of Mankato, with a population of about 900.