Corps Publishes 2019 Shipping Report

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released its 2019 navigation statistics for the Upper Mississippi River on Wednesday. The 2019 navigation season unofficially came to a close on Nov. 28, after the Motor Vessel Kelly Rae Erickson departed St. Paul. According to the report, during the 2019 season, Corps staff supported 1,140 commercial navigation lockages at Lock and Dam 2, near Hastings, which was below the 10-year average of 1,360. This was the lowest number since 2008. In addition to the commercial lockages, Corps staff locked 2,213 recreation vessels during 1,064 lockages. There were an additional 12 lockages from various government agencies including the Corps. Navigation statistics fluctuate from year to year, depending on the weather, river flows and the length of the navigation season. The St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot navigation channel from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Corps of Engineer staff indicate that keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.