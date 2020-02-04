DFL Caucus Info

With the 2020 election cycle gathering momentum, party caucuses are now being scheduled throughout Minnesota. Senate District 58 DFL members will gather on Tuesday, February 25th at Lakeville South High School, Robert Boeckman Middle School, Hampton City Hall, Stanton Town Hall, and Greenvale Park Elementary School to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs, and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. If you are unsure of your caucus location, you can visit Caucus.DFL.org to determine where to caucus.