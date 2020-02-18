Donations Accepted by City Council

The Consent Agenda for the Tuesday night meeting of the Hastings City Council included a number of donations to various City Departments and programs. Mickey Loucks presented a donation of $800 to the City Parks & Recreation Department for a park bench, Dakota Electric Association has presented a donation of $200 and Smead Manufacturing donated $1,000 to the City Parks & Recreation Department for 2020 Summer Programming at Levee Park, and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to purchase an inflatable rescue boat for the Fire and EMS Department. The City Council accepts the donations with gratitude.