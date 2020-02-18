«

»

Print this Post

Donations Accepted by City Council

Categories:

Featured

February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020

The Consent Agenda for the Tuesday night meeting of the Hastings City Council included a number of donations to various City Departments and programs. Mickey Loucks presented a donation of $800 to the City Parks & Recreation Department for a park bench, Dakota Electric Association has presented a donation of $200 and Smead Manufacturing donated $1,000 to the City Parks & Recreation Department for 2020 Summer Programming at Levee Park, and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to purchase an inflatable rescue boat for the Fire and EMS Department. The City Council accepts the donations with gratitude.

Click here for audio

   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/02/donations-accepted-by-city-council/

Leave a Reply