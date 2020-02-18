Famington Names New Deputy Chief

The Farmington City Council approved the promotion of Administrative Sergeant Jim Constantineau to Deputy Chief of Police at a council meeting on Monday, February 3. Before joining the Farmington Police Department, he was an officer for the Village of Mukwonago in Wisconsin, a dispatcher, and he worked in lake patrol. Constantineau has been with the Farmington Police Department since 1999. In 2008 he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to administration. He has managed the budget, department technology and fleet as well as overseeing the records division. Constantineau’s wife pinned on his new deputy chief badge in front of a crowd of supportive family, friends and coworkers.