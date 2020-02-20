The Farmington City Council approved the promotion of police officer Chris Lutz to patrol sergeant at the council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18. Lutz joined the Farmington Police Department in 2008, and has completed one of the most difficult training courses to become a Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). DRE’s recognize signs of drug impairment in motorists and then identify the class of drug causing that impairment. He also spent two years assigned to the Dakota County Drug Task Force and most recently took on being a field training officer. He also kickstarted the department’s first Pink Patch Project in 2019 and has begun preparations for 2020. Lutz’s wife, Victoria, pinned on his new sergeant badge in front of a crowd of supportive family, friends and coworkers.
Farmington Officer Promoted
