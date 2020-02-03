Feb. 3 Hastings City Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets for regular business on Monday, February 3rd, at 7 PM in City Council Chambers. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will hear comments from the audience. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. The Council will conduct a public hearing regarding a Comprehensive Plan Amendment & Rezone request for Shepherd of the Valley Church, at 1450 West 4th Street. Under the heading of Reports from City Staff, the Parks Department will request approval of a Joint Powers Agreement with Dakota County for the Mississippi River Regional Trail Reconstruction Project. Community Development will present the Resolution for the Comprehensive Plan Amendment, and request the 2nd Reading and adoption of the Ordinance Amendment to Rezone the Property at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, and two actions regarding keeping of chickens in city limits. City Administration will present requests for a Mediated Settlement Agreement, and an authorization for submission of the COPS hiring program grant application. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, February 18th, at 7 PM.