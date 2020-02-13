HAFA Receives Grant

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced on Wednesday that the Hmong American Farmers Association (HAFA) will receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Janssen Hang, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Hmong American Farmers Association stated that the organization is thrilled to learn this news, adding that Hmong farmers have been integral to food access and this opportunity allows them to work with partner institutions to bring the food safety training to them. HAFA is very happy working with local elected officials and for Angie’s support of HAFA farms and the farmers in her district. NIFA’s Food Safety Outreach Program (FSOP) facilitates the integration of Food Safety Modernization Act food safety guidelines into a variety of agricultural production and processing systems.