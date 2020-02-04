Hampton Vehicles Towed

Residents of Hampton are advised to reacquaint themselves with the Winter parking rules in town. According to information from the Hampton News, people are thinking their vehicles are getting stolen when the vehicles are actively being towed pursuant to the ordinance. The towing company contracted with the City is American Towing & Recovery, and impounded vehicles are towed to Hastings, except for commercial and oversized vehicles. According to the ordinance, there is no parking on city streets from 2 to 6 AM, through April 15th. Representatives of American Towing and Recovery state that they’ll be there every night, and will not provide warnings of towing. For questions and concerns, contact City Hall at 651-437-8846.