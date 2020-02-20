Hastings 7, Farmington 5. FINAL

It was the “War of Dakota County” that we were all expecting in the Section Quarterfinals, after Hastings and Farmington tied 3-3 earlier in season, but the #3 Raiders were the last team standing, claiming their territory at McGree Rink, in victory, 7-5, to open the Section 1AA Playoffs, over a talented #6 Farmington team. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a short recap, as the Raiders shift their focus to Lakeville North, who beat Northfield, 5-2 in their playoff opener, also Thursday. The Raiders and Panthers will meet up at the Rochester Rec Center, Saturday at 8:00pm, in the Section 1AA Semifinals, LIVE on KDWA!