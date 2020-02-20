«

Hastings 7, Farmington 5. FINAL

February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020

It was the “War of Dakota County” that we were all expecting in the Section Quarterfinals, after Hastings and Farmington tied 3-3 earlier in season, but the #3 Raiders were the last team standing, claiming their territory at McGree Rink, in victory, 7-5, to open the Section 1AA Playoffs, over a talented #6 Farmington team. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a short recap, as the Raiders shift their focus to Lakeville North, who beat Northfield, 5-2 in their playoff opener, also Thursday. The Raiders and Panthers will meet up at the Rochester Rec Center, Saturday at 8:00pm, in the Section 1AA Semifinals, LIVE on KDWA!

