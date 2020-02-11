Hastings Bank Teller Charged

A 34-year-old Hastings woman has been charged with two felony counts of theft for allegedly stealing around $10,000 from a bank where she worked. According to a report by WCCO, a criminal complaint states that in December of 2019, a customer noticed fraudulent activity on her bank statement, and alerted a bank executive, who then reported the activity to Hastings Police. Bank records showed that the fraudulent cash withdrawal was authorized by “L.C.S.”, or Lindsey Catherine Sheridan, a bank employee. The customer also told police that Sheridan had called her, and “in a long phone conversation asked her not to press charges”. A detailed review of cash transactions found similar transactions that were made without the signatures of customers. When Sheridan was fired and escorted out of the building, employees found a black jacket that she’d left behind, with 3 bank slips in the jacket’s pockets, including $800 taken from a customer’s account. Hastings police say they have looked at video surveillance from the bank and found video of Sheridan taking the money. In all, the bank says at least three customers had their money stolen in a total of 11 unauthorized cash withdrawals, between July 2019 and December 2019, amounting to around $10,000. The exact amount of money that was stolen is unknown.