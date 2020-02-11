Hastings Makes Offer To Hire New Fire Chief

The City of Hastings has announced that, following a thorough process, the Public Safety Committee of the Council has unanimously recommended that a job offer be extended to Brian Carlson to be the next Hastings Fire Chief. According to an email from City Administrator Julie Flaten, she and City Administrator Dan Wietecha have met with candidate Carlson, and have come to an agreement on a conditional job offer. Carlson is currently an Assistant Fire Chief in the City of Burnsville, and brings a significant amount of experience to the position. This item will be on the March 2nd agenda for Council approval and City Staff expect Carlson?s first day to be Monday, March 23rd. Flaten expressed sincere appreciation for the support and thoughtful feedback provided by all those involved in the hiring process.